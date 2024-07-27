Ehime: Iconic Bathhouse Reopens in Matsuyama After More than 5 Years’ Renovation

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People enter and exit the Dogo Onsen Honkan in Matsuyama on July 11.

MATSUYAMA — An iconic building located in a hot spring district of Matsuyama has fully reopened after more than five years.

Dogo Onsen Honkan, located in the city’s Dogo Onsen district, underwent work to strengthen the building against earthquakes along with preservation work. The three-story wooden public bathhouse opened in 1894 and is believed to be the oldest hot spring in Japan. The structure was used as a model for the bathhouse that appeared in Hayao Miyazaki’s popular animated film “Spirited Away.”

The Matsuyama city government has kept the bathhouse open since construction work began in January 2019, although some restrictions were placed on the use of baths and rest areas.

The bathhouse reopened on July 11, and the fee for entering the bath has been raised from ¥460 to ¥700. Two new private rooms that can accommodate 10-18 people have been set up in anticipation of growing demand from foreign tourist groups. The bathhouse began taking reservations for the rooms in June. The Bon holiday period and weekends are when the rooms are generally booked.

On opening day, about 50 people entered the establishment after a taiko drum in the facility was struck at exactly 6 a.m. to announce the commencement of operations.

A 20-year-old female student said she had been waiting in line since the previous evening. “The first bath was very comfortable and the new tatami mats in the lounge smelled good,” she said