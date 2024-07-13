Fireflies are Aglow in Iwate Prefecture During Breeding Season; Reservations Needed to See Lights on Mt. Oritsume
17:06 JST, July 13, 2024
Dazzling scenery created by a dancing swarm of himebotaru fireflies is seen in this long-exposure photograph taken on Mt. Oritsume in northern Iwate Prefecture. More than 1 million fireflies live on the 852-meter-high mountain, according to the Mt. Oritsume promotion association. The sight can be seen during the breeding season from early-to-mid July. To protect the fireflies during the breeding season, people who wish to visit the area through Monday are required to make reservations.
