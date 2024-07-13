Home>Features>Travel Spots

Fireflies are Aglow in Iwate Prefecture During Breeding Season; Reservations Needed to See Lights on Mt. Oritsume

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:06 JST, July 13, 2024

Dazzling scenery created by a dancing swarm of himebotaru fireflies is seen in this long-exposure photograph taken on Mt. Oritsume in northern Iwate Prefecture. More than 1 million fireflies live on the 852-meter-high mountain, according to the Mt. Oritsume promotion association. The sight can be seen during the breeding season from early-to-mid July. To protect the fireflies during the breeding season, people who wish to visit the area through Monday are required to make reservations.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING