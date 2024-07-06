Fukui: Let’s Hunt for Glasses in Sabae; Megane Street Gives Stylish Social Media Shots
14:43 JST, July 6, 2024
SABAE, Fukui — Known as the town of eyeglasses, Sabae, Fukui Prefecture, is stepping up its efforts to fill the city, which is the largest source of frames made in Japan, with designs featuring glasses.
Objects and signs in the shape of glasses are not the only decorations found on the city’s streets; designs of glasses are hiding in all kinds of places, such as on benches and bollards, making the city a photo hotspot for social media users.
Both sides of the about 1,500-meter-long “Megane (glasses) Street” sport objects featuring glasses of all sizes. It’s a sight that attracts many people seeking shots for their social media accounts. The street was developed by the Sabae municipal government and connects Sabae Station on the Hapi-Line Fukui Line, which is operated by a third-sector company, and the Sun Dome Fukui multi-purpose indoor facility, a venue used for various events.
Along a 900-meter-or-so section between the station and the Megane Museum, there are also steps with glasses patterns engraved into them and glasses-shaped benches and plantings. Even bollards at an intersection are wearing silver-framed glasses.
“Private companies started placing many of [the designs] voluntarily, and they increased before we even noticed,” a Sabae municipal government official said.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Lawson Asks 4 Travel Agencies to Remove its 2 Stores from Tours in Yamanashi Pref.; Removal Comes After Problem of Mt. Fuji View Overtourism
-
Japan Farmer Hopes to Grow Iconic Tomato; Growing Method Requires Very Little Water to Produce Rich Flavor
-
Godzilla, Nagoya Tower to Celebrate Joint 70th Anniversary
-
Harry Potter Theme Park in Tokyo Celebrates 1st Anniversary; Draws in More Foreign Visitors to Local Shops
-
Onigiri from Chiba Prefecture Commercially Available; Yokohama Company Begins Selling Gonju in Supermarkets
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Japan Logs Largest April Current Account Surplus
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags
- Public Outcry Over Unrelated, Inappropriate Posters in Tokyo Gubernatorial Race