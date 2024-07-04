Asian Lizard’s Tails Currently in Full Bloom at Kyoto Temple Until Mid-July
13:29 JST, July 4, 2024
Asian lizard’s tails, a perennial herb, are at their peak at Ryosoku temple in Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto. The plant is called hangesho in Japanese because about half of the leaves turn white around the period of hangesho, or the 11th day after the summer solstice, which fell on Monday this year. Hangesho can also mean half applied makeup, which is fitting because the plant’s leaves appear as if they have half applied white makeup. About 800 plants on the grounds have begun to change color and the best time to see them is until mid-July.
