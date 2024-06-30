Umbrella Sky Event Dazzles Visitors with 740 Colorful Umbrellas at Inawashiro Herb Garden in Fukushima Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Two people stand in the venue of the Umbrella Sky event, where about 740 colorful umbrellas are displayed on the ceiling and walls of a greenhouse at Inawashiro Herb Garden in Inawashiro, Fukushima Prefecture. The venue creates a fantastical scene with the reflections of colorful umbrellas on the water-covered floor, making it popular on social media and allowing visitors to enjoy taking photos. The event is scheduled to run through late November. “Being surrounded by multicolored umbrellas made me feel positive even during the rainy season,” said a company employee, 31, who visited from Iwaki in the prefecture.