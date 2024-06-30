Umbrella Sky Event Dazzles Visitors with 740 Colorful Umbrellas at Inawashiro Herb Garden in Fukushima Pref.
16:04 JST, June 30, 2024
Two people stand in the venue of the Umbrella Sky event, where about 740 colorful umbrellas are displayed on the ceiling and walls of a greenhouse at Inawashiro Herb Garden in Inawashiro, Fukushima Prefecture. The venue creates a fantastical scene with the reflections of colorful umbrellas on the water-covered floor, making it popular on social media and allowing visitors to enjoy taking photos. The event is scheduled to run through late November. “Being surrounded by multicolored umbrellas made me feel positive even during the rainy season,” said a company employee, 31, who visited from Iwaki in the prefecture.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Lawson Asks 4 Travel Agencies to Remove its 2 Stores from Tours in Yamanashi Pref.; Removal Comes After Problem of Mt. Fuji View Overtourism
-
Japan Farmer Hopes to Grow Iconic Tomato; Growing Method Requires Very Little Water to Produce Rich Flavor
-
Onigiri from Chiba Prefecture Commercially Available; Yokohama Company Begins Selling Gonju in Supermarkets
-
Harry Potter Theme Park in Tokyo Celebrates 1st Anniversary; Draws in More Foreign Visitors to Local Shops
-
Godzilla, Nagoya Tower to Celebrate Joint 70th Anniversary
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Selection of Next Keidanren Chair to Kick into High Gear; Field Could Be Winnowed by Strength of Candidates’ Firms
- Keidanren Chair Talks Criteria for His Successor, Tackling Worker Shortage
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Japan Logs Largest April Current Account Surplus
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected