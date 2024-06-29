Heritage Council Releases Mt. Fuji Anti-Crowding Measures; Video, Congestion Forecast Expected To Limit Climber Numbers

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Mt. Fuji viewed from the town of Fujikawaguchiko in April 2024.

In advance of this year’s opening of Mt. Fuji, The Fujisan World Cultural Heritage Council, formed by prefectures including Shizuoka and Yamanashi, has released an educational video and a congestion forecast calendar intended to prevent bullet climbing and mitigate overcrowding.

The video introduces the mountain entry control measures that both prefectures will begin implementing this year. Climbers from Shizuoka Prefecture using three trails including Fujinomiya, Gotemba and Subashiri are requested to register with the Shizuoka Prefecture Fuji Climbing Pre-registration System and to learn “climbing manners” before their ascent. At the fifth station on the Yoshida trail in Yamanashi Prefecture, restrictions will be imposed when the number of climbers exceeds 4,000 per day, and the gate at the station will be closed from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. A ¥2,000 hiking fee will also be requested for all climbers using this trail.

Congestion forecast calendars have been published since 2017. Climbers are expected to concentrate on weekends, holidays and the days of the Bon festival, as usual. On days marked “Extremely crowded” on the calendar, paths near the summit can be so congested around the time of sunrise that climbers may be unable to move forward. The council recommends that climbers plan to avoid crowded days so that they can walk at their own pace.

The video and calendar have been available on the council’s website and other sites since June 7, and the Shizuoka Prefecture officials encourage people to avoid the crowds and enjoy a safe and comfortable climb up Mt. Fuji.