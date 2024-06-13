Toyohashi’s Festive Summer Beer Tram Rolling Again;Riders Enjoy Snacks and Suds on 90-Minute Trip
17:18 JST, June 13, 2024
TOYOHASHI, Aichi – The summer tradition of drinking beer while riding the “Noryo Beer Tram” in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, will return on Friday, after a test-ride was held Wednesday evening.
The special tram will make a round trip between Ekimae station and Undokoenmae station of the Toyotetsu city line, taking about 90 minutes.
Wednesday’s temperature in the city was 28.5 C, the highest this year. A group of 28 citizens, selected by lottery, enjoyed the summer mood with snacks and bottomless beer.
A care worker who participated with her mother smiled and said: “I have always wanted to try the ride someday. I don’t usually drink beer, but it’s very tasty.”
The rides will be available only for three months, from June 14 to Sept. 23.
