Toyohashi’s Festive Summer Beer Tram Rolling Again;Riders Enjoy Snacks and Suds on 90-Minute Trip

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Passengers raise a toast on the Noryo Beer Tram in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, on Wednesday.

17:18 JST, June 13, 2024

TOYOHASHI, Aichi – The summer tradition of drinking beer while riding the “Noryo Beer Tram” in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, will return on Friday, after a test-ride was held Wednesday evening.

The Noryo Beer Tram

The special tram will make a round trip between Ekimae station and Undokoenmae station of the Toyotetsu city line, taking about 90 minutes.

Wednesday’s temperature in the city was 28.5 C, the highest this year. A group of 28 citizens, selected by lottery, enjoyed the summer mood with snacks and bottomless beer.

A care worker who participated with her mother smiled and said: “I have always wanted to try the ride someday. I don’t usually drink beer, but it’s very tasty.”

The rides will be available only for three months, from June 14 to Sept. 23.

