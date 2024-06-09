Saitama Children’s Zoo Park to Launch Fundraiser for New Quokka Exhibit; Facility Aims to Raise ¥10 Million
16:48 JST, June 9, 2024
HIGASHI-MATSUSHIMA, Saitama — A children’s zoo in Higashi-Matsuyama, Saitama Prefecture, will start collecting donations to build a new indoor facility for quokkas, which are from the same family as kangaroos.
Saitama Children’s Zoo Park is the only place in Japan that keeps the animals, which are native to southwestern Australia. Quokka’s are about 40 to 50 centimeters tall and are affectionately known as the world’s happiest animal because of their facial expressions, which make them appear as if they are smiling.
The zoo, which currently has nine quokkas, has been limiting their outside display for 2 to 3 hours a day to avoid stressing the animals. An indoor exhibit room would let the nocturnal creatures live comfortably while keeping the exhibit open at all times of day, so the zoo decided to seek donations to fund the project. The zoo is aiming to raise ¥10 million through donations.
The existing facility will be renovated to accommodate the new display and is set for completion by the end of the fiscal year. Donations can be made online and will be accepted from Monday until the end of September. For more information, visit the zoo’s website “Saitama children’s Zoo Park” .
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kyoto’s Aoi Festival Showcases Ancient Japanese Attire; Estimated 35,000 People Watch Procession from Roadside
-
Illumination Event to Open at Classic Garden in Tokyo
-
Over 100 Years of Kobe’s Famous Butaman Pork Buns; Looking to Future Evolution while Preserving Heritage
-
Japanese Umbrellas Light Up Gunma Pref. Hot Spring Town; Illuminations Were Chosen To Complement Resort’s Retro Look
-
Tokyo Record Shop Offers Precious J-pop Memories of Bygone Era; No Age Restrictions When It Comes to Being
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared