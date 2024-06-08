Home>Features>Travel Spots

Swallows Find Colorful Refuge in Hanging Umbrellas at Golf Course; Japan’s Hyogo Pref. Country Club Finds Unique Solution To Bird Problem

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Swallows are seen atop the hanging umbrellas.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:10 JST, June 8, 2024

TAMBA-SASAYAMA, Hyogo — Swallows flitting among colorful umbrellas hung from the eaves of a building are delighting golfers at a country club in Tamba-Sasayama, Hyogo Prefecture.

The 100 vinyl umbrellas in shades of red, blue, yellow and other colors were installed by the staff. From spring to autumn, swallows nesting and raising their young above the cart area used to cause a nuisance with their droppings, affecting both luggage and visitors. To address this issue, in 2015, the staff began hanging vinyl umbrellas upside down beneath the nests.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Swallows perch in their nests under the eaves.

There are currently over 60 nests, and the staff warmly watch over the swallows as new ones move in after the chicks have fledged, making it seem like an apartment complex.

Golfers are enjoying the sight, capturing it on their smartphones. A 47-year-old woman visiting from Kishiwada, Osaka Prefecture, smiled and said, “The colorful umbrellas and the swallows are both adorable and soothing.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING