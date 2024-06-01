Oita: Pair of Armadillos Stroll Around Aquarium to Keep Weight
14:14 JST, June 1, 2024
OITA — A pair of armadillos kept at an aquarium in Oita regularly take walks inside the building, delighting visitors.
The six-banded armadillos are around 5 to 6 years old and walk around the Umitamago aquarium as a way to get some exercise. One is a female named Yashiko, and the other is a male named Yoichi. The caretakers hope that they can maintain a weight of six kilograms.
Videos and pictures of them strolling by large water tanks and by the feet of visitors have become popular on social media.
Of the two, Yashiko is gentle and laid-back and does not mind if people touch her.
“The body was warm when I touched it,” said a 27-year-old woman from Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture. “I was surprised that its skin felt like a tatami mat. It was a precious experience.”
Caretaker Takashi Kozaki said, “I will be glad if they have children sometime in the future.”
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Low Tide Connects Enoshima Island Directly to Honshu; Tourists Enjoy Natural Phenomenon
-
Kyoto’s Aoi Festival Showcases Ancient Japanese Attire; Estimated 35,000 People Watch Procession from Roadside
-
Illumination Event to Open at Classic Garden in Tokyo
-
New Fantasy Springs Area at Tokyo DisneySea Unveiled to Press
-
Over 100 Years of Kobe’s Famous Butaman Pork Buns; Looking to Future Evolution while Preserving Heritage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record ¥25 Tril in Fiscal 2023
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate