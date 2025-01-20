Prepare Moist Roast Beef With Rich Flavor
13:45 JST, January 20, 2025
Roast beef, which reveals a bright pink color when cut, is a dish whose flavor diners can enjoy both delicately and exuberantly.
Kanako Wakimoto, owner of a Japanese restaurant, offers a recipe for roast beef that rarely fails to please.
Roast beef has recently become more common in Japanese supermarket deli sections. Although it has become much more familiar, most people have few opportunities to roast a block of meat at home.
Wakimoto herself had not prepared roast beef until after becoming a chef.
“Roast beef is a dish that taught me a lot about cooking meat,” she said.
Wakimoto suggests cooking the beef in hot water. This method makes it easy to control its temperature, making it moist and tender.
This time, she prepared a 4.5-centimeter-thick piece of marbled Wagyu beef. “Lean meat is fine for roast beef, but I wanted to make something a little extravagant for this special occasion,” she said.
When pan-searing the meat, it is best to place it in the pan before turning on the heat, to prevent from burning. After searing the meat on all sides to seal in the flavor, put the meat in a plastic storage bag with the sauce you prepared.
Use a colander to warm the meat in hot water while keeping the bag from touching the hot bottom of the pan. Maintain the water temperature at about 80 C, cooking for about 40 minutes for marbled meat and 30 minutes for lean meat.
“Press the meat with your fingertips from outside the bag,” Wakimoto said.
When the meat is cooked all the way through, it will become a little firm and not feel as soft as it did before being warmed in hot water. “How well it cooks depends on the size, thickness and quality of the meat. You should use the firmness of the meat to check if it is cooked,” she said.
Cooling the meat in ice water will make it firmer and easier to cut into thin slices.
This time, she used the roast beef for a salad. The visual combination of pink meat, green vegetables and orange kumquat slices was beautiful. The meat, soaked in a sweet sauce, was moderately tender and the rich umami flavor spread throughout my mouth. The cool aromas of watercress and kumquat also went together well.
Roast beef
Ingredients (Serves 2):
- 200 grams beef shoulder
- 150 milliliters mirin
- 50 milliliters sake
- 50 milliliters soy sauce
- 10 milliliters vinegar
- 6 grams whole-grain mustard
- Kumquat slices, walnut, almond, watercress and chicory to taste
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Sprinkle the beef with salt.
Place in the frying pan and sear on all sides, turning it over with chopsticks.
Put the storage bag containing the meat into a colander.
Directions:
1. Take the beef out of the refrigerator and let it reach room temperature before sprinkling with 2 grams of salt.
2. Make the sauce. Put mirin and sake in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat evaporate the alcohol. Turn off the heat and add soy sauce.
3. Put the meat in the frying pan over high heat and sear on all sides, turning it over with chopsticks. Put the meat in a storage bag and pour the sauce inside.
4. In a pot, boil water, insert a colander and put the storage bag containing the meat into the colander. Heat at about 80 C for 40 minutes. Flip the bag over halfway through cooking. Remove the bag and cool in ice water.
5. Take 50 milliliters of the sauce out of the bag and pour it into a bowl. Add vinegar, whole-grain mustard, kumquat slices, crushed walnuts and almonds, and mix.
6. Put the sliced meat, watercress and chicory in a separate bowl, and mix lightly with your preferred amount of sauce made in step 5. Serve on a plate.
