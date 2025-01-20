Prepare Moist Roast Beef With Rich Flavor

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Roast beef

Roast beef, which reveals a bright pink color when cut, is a dish whose flavor diners can enjoy both delicately and exuberantly.

Kanako Wakimoto, owner of a Japanese restaurant, offers a recipe for roast beef that rarely fails to please.

Roast beef has recently become more common in Japanese supermarket deli sections. Although it has become much more familiar, most people have few opportunities to roast a block of meat at home.

Wakimoto herself had not prepared roast beef until after becoming a chef.

“Roast beef is a dish that taught me a lot about cooking meat,” she said.

Wakimoto suggests cooking the beef in hot water. This method makes it easy to control its temperature, making it moist and tender.

This time, she prepared a 4.5-centimeter-thick piece of marbled Wagyu beef. “Lean meat is fine for roast beef, but I wanted to make something a little extravagant for this special occasion,” she said.

When pan-searing the meat, it is best to place it in the pan before turning on the heat, to prevent from burning. After searing the meat on all sides to seal in the flavor, put the meat in a plastic storage bag with the sauce you prepared.

Use a colander to warm the meat in hot water while keeping the bag from touching the hot bottom of the pan. Maintain the water temperature at about 80 C, cooking for about 40 minutes for marbled meat and 30 minutes for lean meat.

“Press the meat with your fingertips from outside the bag,” Wakimoto said.

When the meat is cooked all the way through, it will become a little firm and not feel as soft as it did before being warmed in hot water. “How well it cooks depends on the size, thickness and quality of the meat. You should use the firmness of the meat to check if it is cooked,” she said.

Cooling the meat in ice water will make it firmer and easier to cut into thin slices.

This time, she used the roast beef for a salad. The visual combination of pink meat, green vegetables and orange kumquat slices was beautiful. The meat, soaked in a sweet sauce, was moderately tender and the rich umami flavor spread throughout my mouth. The cool aromas of watercress and kumquat also went together well.

Roast beef

Ingredients (Serves 2):