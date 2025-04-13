Deep-Fried Turban Shell Is Crisp, Chewy and Soft in Each Bite

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Deep-fried turban shell

Turban shells are often cooked in their own shells or eaten raw. Kanako Wakimoto, the owner of a Japanese restaurant, cuts the organs and flesh of the turban shell into bite-sized pieces and coats them in batter. She then offers them to customers freshly deep-fried. People might be a little surprised by the dish but they can fully enjoy the texture and savory taste of the shellfish.

Deep-fried turban shell has been on Wakimoto’s menu since she opened the restaurant. Many customers repeatedly visit her restaurant to eat it. For this recipe, she used fresh turban shells landed at Misaki fishing port in Kanagawa Prefecture. “If it’s fresh, it takes a shorter time to deep-fry, which allows us to take advantage of the original flavor of the ingredients,” she said.

First, take the organs and flesh out of the shell. To do so, insert a spatula-shaped shell scraper into the shell, and run it around to remove the organs and flesh. The scraper can be substituted with a steak knife or the handle of a spoon, although it might be a little difficult with these alternative tools unless you are used to doing it. You may be able to ask the shop where you bought the turban shell to take the insides out for you.

Beer is used to make the batter because it adds depth to the flavor. Also, beer’s carbonic acid makes the deep-fried shellfish crispier. If children are eating it, nonalcoholic beer can be used instead.

When you finish the preparations, coat the ingredients in batter and deep-fry them in oil at about 170 C. If you do not have a thermometer, put the tip of a chopstick in the batter and drop the batter in the oil. If a bubbling drop of the batter floats to the surface instead of sinking to the bottom of the pot, the oil is ready. Try to deep-fry the ingredients in a short time and make adjustments by changing the size of the ingredients.

Placing the deep-fried pieces on top of the shell gives the dish a rustic look. Each part of the turban shell has a different flavor and texture, such as the chewy texture of the flesh, the softness of the adductor muscle and the rich flavor and smooth texture of the organs. The bitterness of the organs is said to be different depending on the turban shell, so you will not know how it will taste until you actually eat it.

The bara nori seaweed used to decorate the dish is nori that has been dried without being formed into sheets. It is available at supermarkets and other stores under names such as “suyaki-nori.” Eat it with the deep-fried turban shell and you will get a strong sense of the ocean, which will make you feel like you are eating the fruit of the sea.

How to use remaining batter

Deep-fried spring vegetables

Deep-fried spring vegetables can be made using the remaining batter. Wakimoto used vegetables such as butterbur sprouts and fava beans. “Asparagus would be good, too. You can use any in-season vegetables of your choice,” she said.

If the vegetables are large, heat them in a microwave beforehand so that they can properly cook. Enjoy the deep-fried vegetables in a simple manner by eating them only with salt. Served hot, with their crispy and soft textures, eating these made me want beer.

Deep-fried turban shell

Ingredients (serves 1):