Deep-Fried Turban Shell Is Crisp, Chewy and Soft in Each Bite
16:17 JST, April 13, 2025
Turban shells are often cooked in their own shells or eaten raw. Kanako Wakimoto, the owner of a Japanese restaurant, cuts the organs and flesh of the turban shell into bite-sized pieces and coats them in batter. She then offers them to customers freshly deep-fried. People might be a little surprised by the dish but they can fully enjoy the texture and savory taste of the shellfish.
Deep-fried turban shell has been on Wakimoto’s menu since she opened the restaurant. Many customers repeatedly visit her restaurant to eat it. For this recipe, she used fresh turban shells landed at Misaki fishing port in Kanagawa Prefecture. “If it’s fresh, it takes a shorter time to deep-fry, which allows us to take advantage of the original flavor of the ingredients,” she said.
First, take the organs and flesh out of the shell. To do so, insert a spatula-shaped shell scraper into the shell, and run it around to remove the organs and flesh. The scraper can be substituted with a steak knife or the handle of a spoon, although it might be a little difficult with these alternative tools unless you are used to doing it. You may be able to ask the shop where you bought the turban shell to take the insides out for you.
Beer is used to make the batter because it adds depth to the flavor. Also, beer’s carbonic acid makes the deep-fried shellfish crispier. If children are eating it, nonalcoholic beer can be used instead.
When you finish the preparations, coat the ingredients in batter and deep-fry them in oil at about 170 C. If you do not have a thermometer, put the tip of a chopstick in the batter and drop the batter in the oil. If a bubbling drop of the batter floats to the surface instead of sinking to the bottom of the pot, the oil is ready. Try to deep-fry the ingredients in a short time and make adjustments by changing the size of the ingredients.
Placing the deep-fried pieces on top of the shell gives the dish a rustic look. Each part of the turban shell has a different flavor and texture, such as the chewy texture of the flesh, the softness of the adductor muscle and the rich flavor and smooth texture of the organs. The bitterness of the organs is said to be different depending on the turban shell, so you will not know how it will taste until you actually eat it.
The bara nori seaweed used to decorate the dish is nori that has been dried without being formed into sheets. It is available at supermarkets and other stores under names such as “suyaki-nori.” Eat it with the deep-fried turban shell and you will get a strong sense of the ocean, which will make you feel like you are eating the fruit of the sea.
***
How to use remaining batter
Deep-fried spring vegetables can be made using the remaining batter. Wakimoto used vegetables such as butterbur sprouts and fava beans. “Asparagus would be good, too. You can use any in-season vegetables of your choice,” she said.
If the vegetables are large, heat them in a microwave beforehand so that they can properly cook. Enjoy the deep-fried vegetables in a simple manner by eating them only with salt. Served hot, with their crispy and soft textures, eating these made me want beer.
***
Deep-fried turban shell
Ingredients (serves 1):
- 1 turban shell (250-300 grams)
- 5 tbsp cake flour
- 50 milliliters beer
- Bara nori seaweed, as desired
- Frying oil as needed
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Remove the organs and flesh from the turban shell.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Fill a bowl with water and wash the flesh to remove stickiness.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Deep-fry the flesh, adductor muscle and organs after coating them in the batter.
Directions:
1. Use a scraper to remove the organs and flesh from the turban shell. Set aside the shell to use later.
2. Remove the sunabukuro (sand bag), an organ between the flesh and other organs, and separate the remaining part into three: flesh, adductor muscle and organs. Cut out the shell lid and the mouth from the flesh. If the flesh is large, cut it into two equal pieces.
3. Fill a bowl with water and wash the flesh, adductor muscle and organs in it to remove stickiness. Place them on a paper towel to soak up any liquid.
4. Prepare batter by putting flour and beer in another bowl and mixing them carefully.
5. Dredge the flesh, adductor muscle and organs in extra flour and coat them in the batter. Deep-fry them for about 40 to 50 seconds in a pot filled with oil heated to 170 C. Take them out of the pot and place on a cooking bat tray. Sprinkle salt over them.
6. Place deep-fried pieces on the shell. Place one piece on top of the other with bara nori inserted between them. Be careful not to let them collapse. Finally, sprinkle bara nori over the whole dish.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ueno Park Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom in Tokyo; About 800 Trees Present ‘Overwhelming Beauty’
-
‘Cherry Blossom Tunnel’ Opens at Osaka Mint Bureau
-
Osaka: Japan’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opens; Structure Spans 420 Meters over Lake
-
Japan’s Miyagi Pref.’s Cherry Blossom Trees in Peak Bloom; Trains Reduce Speeds While Moving Along Line of Flowering Trees
-
Costco in Yamanashi Pref. Attracts Visitors Before its Opening Due to View of Mt. Fuji Crowning Building
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Bank of Japan to Keep Eagle Eye on Impact of U.S. Tariffs; Analysts Try to Predict Timing of Next Rate Hike
- Clean Hydrogen Business Facing Growing Headwinds; Supply Costs, Trump’s Focus on LNG Dent Confidence