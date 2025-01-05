Disguise Chicken as Peking Duck for a New Year Party; Tasty Sauce Makes a Great Veggie Dip

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Chicken a la Peking duck

Cooking expert Ryo Imai recommends “chicken a la Peking duck” as a feast for New Year holiday gatherings.

With relatively little effort, the dish can create a festive atmosphere in which people feel as if they are eating the iconic Chinese luxury dish at home.

Peking duck as served in restaurants is very time-consuming to prepare. Usually, a whole duck is coated with a starchy syrup, dried and then cooked in oil for long time.

Imai said: “Cooking [Peking duck] is difficult to do at home. But if you use a chicken with its skin on and make the surface crispy, you can replicate the same mood.”

Ordinarily, thin flour pancakes are used to wrap pieces of the meat together with slivered vegetables, but Imai uses sliced bread instead.

To prepare the chicken before cooking, sprinkle it with salt and then blot up the water that is drawn out. Removing excess moisture in this way improves the taste.

For this recipe, Imai uses a weight to make the surface of the meat crispy. Cooking the chicken while pressing it under a weight also removes even more moisture and fat.

The pressed chicken also becomes thin and flat, which makes it easier to roll up. It is best to use a weight specifically designed for cooking, but a pan filled with water is a practical alternative.

The wider the bottom of the pan is, the more firmly and thoroughly the meat will be pressed. Fat that runs out during cooking should be wiped away with a paper towel.

Check if it is done by running chopsticks along the skin. If you hear a crispy sound, it’s ready. When cutting the meat to serve, set skin side down to make the job easier.

As for the slices of bread to wrap up the ingredients, Imai said, “The main ingredient is flour, just like [thin Chinese pancakes]. When you eat it, you can barely tell the difference from real Peking duck.”

Place each slice of bread on a cutting board and thoroughly flatten them with a rolling pin. The more thoroughly they are flattened, the closer the texture becomes to that of a Chinese pancake.

Place the ingredients on a flattened slice of bread, drizzle sauce all over and roll the whole bundle up.

Biting into one offers the crisp texture of the chicken’s skin and the flavors of the sauce. The dish is highly recommended for New Year holiday parties.

Another use for tianmian sauce

Vegetables with tianmian sweet bean sauce

Tianmian sweet bean sauce can also be enjoyed with vegetables later.

Mix one tablespoon of tianmian sweet bean sauce with three tablespoons of mayonnaise plus a dab of grated garlic and chili oil to taste. Serve with sticks of celery, cucumber and bite-size daikon pieces to dip in the sauce.

Ingredients (serves 2):