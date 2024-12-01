Easy-to-Prepare Frying Pan Hot Pot; Prepare for Coming Cold with 2 Steamy Hot Pot Recipes

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Steamed salt chanko with chicken balls

It’s that season again: the season when all you can think about is a nice, warm hot pot. How does a simple hot pot that you can make in a frying pan sound? Cooking expert Ryuta Kijima shares a recipe for such a dish, which goes well with rice.

“Compared to heavy, bulky earthenware pots, frying pans are easier to handle and heat up quickly. You can enjoy hot pots more casually with a frying pan,” Kijima said.

A frying pan with a diameter of 26 centimeters and a depth of 7 centimeters can be used to prepare the two dishes he presents here. Let’s start with steamed salt chanko with chicken meatballs.

Steaming reduces the volume of the cabbage, making it easier to eat even when prepared in large quantities.

The balance between the sweetness of the cabbage and the saltiness of the dish is exquisite. You can substitute the Chinese cabbage and still make a delicious dish. Serve with ponzu or yuzu pepper to taste.

The second dish Kijima recommends is pork sukiyaki stew. This dish has a sweet and savory flavor, but the taste is light.

If you use thinly sliced pork for shabu-shabu, you won’t have to worry about the meat becoming tough, even if you cook it for a long time.

Adding udon noodles is recommended to finish. This dish has less liquid than regular hot pots, so there is a reduced risk of taking in too much salt.

“Just add the ingredients, put the lid on and heat it up. You can also arrange it with your favorite ingredients,” Kijima said.

Ingredients (Serves 2):