Packaged Rice Serves Up Instantly Delicious Meals

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Omelette rice, front, and a mackerel chanchanyaki-style rice bowl both use packaged precooked rice.

Packaged precooked rice that can be eaten immediately once heated in the microwave has been increasingly in demand. Asami Yokota, from the rice department at the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations Zen-Noh, recommended rice recipes and showed us some using precooked rice.

Seeming to stem from a growing need for efficiency, precooked rice is gaining popularity as it cuts cooking time and is easy to eat in a single serving.

According to the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry, the production of precooked rice was about 98,000 tons in 2008, increasing to about 208,000 tons in 2023.

“Precooked rice used to be seen mainly as an emergency food, but more and more people are using it on a daily basis,” Yokota said.

In all the recipes below, the rice is heated in a microwave oven before use. Heating time and wattage should be adjusted to the recommendations of the manufacturer.

Precooked rice can be eaten as is without serving on a plate, and requires fewer utensils, saving time and effort in washing dishes.

“Just by putting the ingredients on top of the packaged precooked rice and heating it, you can make a satisfying meal,” she said.

She recommends three dishes made using instant rice.

***

Omelette rice

Ingredients (Serves 1):