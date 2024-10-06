Home>Features>Delicious

Packaged Rice Serves Up Instantly Delicious Meals

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Omelette rice, front, and a mackerel chanchanyaki-style rice bowl both use packaged precooked rice.

By Rio Itami / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

12:30 JST, October 6, 2024

Packaged precooked rice that can be eaten immediately once heated in the microwave has been increasingly in demand. Asami Yokota, from the rice department at the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations Zen-Noh, recommended rice recipes and showed us some using precooked rice.

Seeming to stem from a growing need for efficiency, precooked rice is gaining popularity as it cuts cooking time and is easy to eat in a single serving.

According to the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry, the production of precooked rice was about 98,000 tons in 2008, increasing to about 208,000 tons in 2023.

“Precooked rice used to be seen mainly as an emergency food, but more and more people are using it on a daily basis,” Yokota said.

In all the recipes below, the rice is heated in a microwave oven before use. Heating time and wattage should be adjusted to the recommendations of the manufacturer.

Precooked rice can be eaten as is without serving on a plate, and requires fewer utensils, saving time and effort in washing dishes.

“Just by putting the ingredients on top of the packaged precooked rice and heating it, you can make a satisfying meal,” she said.

She recommends three dishes made using instant rice.

***

Omelette rice

Ingredients (Serves 1):

  • 1 pack of precooked rice
  • 1 sausage, cut up
  • 1 tbsp frozen mixed vegetables
  • 1 egg
  • Mayonnaise
  • Ketchup to taste

    • Directions:

    1. Mix 1 tablespoon of tomato ketchup and a pinch of salt and pepper into the rice. Spread a moderate amount of mayonnaise on the surface of the rice and indent the center of the rice by about 1 centimeter.

    The Yomiuri Shimbun
    Create a well in the center of the rice before pouring the beaten egg in.

    The mayonnaise will cause the eggs to gently rise when cooked. The indentation is to prevent the beaten egg from overflowing from the pack.

    2. Pour and evenly spread the beaten egg over the rice, then add the sausage and frozen mixed vegetables. Cover lightly with plastic wrap and microwave for 120-150 seconds at 500 watts.

    A shorter cooking time will make the eggs runnier, so adjust according to your preference.

    3. Finish by drizzling tomato ketchup. The egg will have formed a fluffy layer on top of the rice, giving the dish a satisfying texture.

    ***

    Mackerel chanchanyaki-style rice bowl

    Ingredients (Serves 1):

    • 1 pack of precooked rice
    • 50 grams canned mackerel simmered in miso 
    • 2 tbsp liquid from canned mackerel
    • 20 grams cabbage

      • Directions:

      1. Tear the cabbage into bite-sized pieces and spread them on the rice. 

      2. Top with chopped mackerel and pour in the liquid from the can. Cover lightly with plastic wrap and microwave for 90 seconds at 500 watts.

      “Both precooked rice and canned mackerel can be stored for a long time, so it’s convenient to keep them on hand for a quick meal,” Yokota said.

      The cabbage and rice are softened, soaked in the taste of miso. The flavor is well-defined and delicious, even without using seasonings.

      ***

      Shrimp fried rice

      The Yomiuri Shimbun
      Shrimp fried rice

      Ingredients (Serves 1):

      • 1 pack of precooked rice
      • 3 boiled shrimp
      • 1 egg
      • Chopped green onion
      • 1/2 tsp chicken broth powder

        • Directions:

      • 1. Add beaten egg, shrimp, chopped green onion and chicken broth powder to the rice and mix. Cover lightly with plastic wrap and microwave for 90 seconds at 500 watts.
      • 2. While the rice is still hot, mix quickly with chopsticks before the egg solidifies. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
