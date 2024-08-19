Beating the Japan Heat with Cool Mango, Coconut Dessert; Hong Kong Sweet Treat is Easy to Make, Delightful to Eat
11:28 JST, August 19, 2024
As the oppressive heat continues to make it difficult to venture outside, chef Ryo Imai says making a cold Hong Kong sweet treat might be just what is needed to help people feel and stay cool.
Yoji kanro pudding is typically served in a mango and coconut milk mixture, topped with tapioca and a citrus.
In recent years, it has become popular in Taiwan, where it is sold at drink stands.
The cold dessert was also sold at convenience stores in Japan, and more and more shops and restaurants are offering it on their menus.
“The first time I tried it was at a restaurant in Japan, and I really liked how refreshing it tasted,” Imai said.
The recipe is simple, but there are a few important points to remember when preparing the tapioca. Use the small, white tapioca pearls instead of the large, black ones that are often used in bubble tea. The white tapioca pearls blend in easily with the mixture and are more aesthetically pleasing, as they become transparent when heated.
After boiling the mixture for about five minutes, turn off the heat and let it cook through the residual heat.
Imai said: “Because the pearls are starch, the water might easily spill. They will gradually become transparent while they are left to sit. Use a ladle to see if the white core is gone. After the pearls are boiled, thoroughly rinse them under running water. If they are not thoroughly rinsed, the tapioca pearls will stick together and become unappealing to the palate.”
Crush the mangos with a masher or another tool to the point that only small lumps remain. Maintaining the mango’s consistency will help the mixture come together.
In Hong Kong, a citrus called a pomelo is used as a topping. For his recipe, Imai uses grapefruit instead.
“Using grapefruits makes it easier to prepare,” Imai said. “It’s also good to be able to taste the freshness of citrus fruits.”
Scooping up a spoonful, I found the dessert to be thicker than expected. When I tried all the ingredients together, I could taste the refreshing mango and grapefruit mixed with the rich, sweet coconut milk. I also enjoyed the texture of the tapioca pearls. It’s sure to become a regular summer treat.
***
Yoji kanro
Ingredients (Serves 2):
- 150 grams frozen mango
- 30 grams tapioca (small white pearls)
- 1 grapefruit
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/2 cup coconut milk
- 50 grams granulated sugar
Directions:
1. Thaw the frozen mangoes and set aside 50 grams to use as a topping.
2. Soak the tapioca pearls in water for 10 minutes.
3. Peel the grapefruit and cut into bite-sized pieces.
4. Boil the tapioca in plenty of water for 5 minutes. Some of the cores will remain, so allow them to continue cooking for another 10 minutes after turning off the heat. Scoop up the tapioca pearls with a ladle and make sure they are completely transparent.
5. Once the pearls are transparent, rinse them under cold water and drain them in a colander.
6. Place the mangoes in a bowl and crush them so only small lumps remain.
7. Add the milk, coconut milk and granulated sugar into the bowl and mix, then refrigerate.
8. Place the mixture into a small bowl and top with the reserved mango, tapioca and grapefruit.
***
Ginger sparkling water
Wash 200 grams of newly harvested ginger. Pat dry, then cut it into thin slices.
Add 200 grams of granulated sugar, 2 pods of cardamom, 2 cloves and 5 black peppercorns to the ginger slices. Let sit for one hour to extract the liquid and flavor from the ingredients.
Then add 1 cup of water, bring to a boil and remove the scum. Add lemon juice and simmer over low heat for 30 minutes. Strain the liquid using a sieve and allow it to cool. Pour the syrup into a glass with ice and add the desired amount of sparkling water.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Tokyo Meiji-era Station Bustles with Life Once More; Former Station Remodeled into Commercial Facility, Observation Deck to Watch Passing Trains Up Close
-
Utsunomiya Strawberry Salmon to Become City’s Next Specialty Product; Meant to Demonstrate Local Tap Water Quality
-
Make Grilled Horse Mackerel Chirashizushi Atop Sushi Rice with Spicy, Sour Twist
-
Spicy Couscous Dish for Hot Summers; Addictive Spice Mix from North Africa to Make Stew
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan