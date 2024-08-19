Beating the Japan Heat with Cool Mango, Coconut Dessert; Hong Kong Sweet Treat is Easy to Make, Delightful to Eat

The Yomiuri Shimbun

As the oppressive heat continues to make it difficult to venture outside, chef Ryo Imai says making a cold Hong Kong sweet treat might be just what is needed to help people feel and stay cool.

Yoji kanro pudding is typically served in a mango and coconut milk mixture, topped with tapioca and a citrus.

In recent years, it has become popular in Taiwan, where it is sold at drink stands.

The cold dessert was also sold at convenience stores in Japan, and more and more shops and restaurants are offering it on their menus.

“The first time I tried it was at a restaurant in Japan, and I really liked how refreshing it tasted,” Imai said.

Tapioca pearls

The recipe is simple, but there are a few important points to remember when preparing the tapioca. Use the small, white tapioca pearls instead of the large, black ones that are often used in bubble tea. The white tapioca pearls blend in easily with the mixture and are more aesthetically pleasing, as they become transparent when heated.

After boiling the mixture for about five minutes, turn off the heat and let it cook through the residual heat.

Imai said: “Because the pearls are starch, the water might easily spill. They will gradually become transparent while they are left to sit. Use a ladle to see if the white core is gone. After the pearls are boiled, thoroughly rinse them under running water. If they are not thoroughly rinsed, the tapioca pearls will stick together and become unappealing to the palate.”

Crush the mangoes

Crush the mangos with a masher or another tool to the point that only small lumps remain. Maintaining the mango’s consistency will help the mixture come together.

In Hong Kong, a citrus called a pomelo is used as a topping. For his recipe, Imai uses grapefruit instead.

“Using grapefruits makes it easier to prepare,” Imai said. “It’s also good to be able to taste the freshness of citrus fruits.”

Scooping up a spoonful, I found the dessert to be thicker than expected. When I tried all the ingredients together, I could taste the refreshing mango and grapefruit mixed with the rich, sweet coconut milk. I also enjoyed the texture of the tapioca pearls. It’s sure to become a regular summer treat.

***

Yoji kanro

Ingredients (Serves 2):