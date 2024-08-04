Make Grilled Horse Mackerel Chirashizushi Atop Sushi Rice with Spicy, Sour Twist

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Spicy chirashizushi with grilled horse mackerel

Chirashizushi is usually an assortment of sashimi and a variety of toppings on top of sushi rice. However, when prepared by a spice expert, the dish has a slight twist.

Yumiko Kozumi is a cookery researcher who owns a restaurant that offers dishes using various spices. In this recipe, she uses aji horse mackerel, which is in season, but Kozumi grills the fish instead of using it raw and mixes spices into the sushi rice. Her chirashizushi is especially appetizing on hot summer days. On top of that, it is safer to eat cooked fish during this season.

“Vinegared rice can be eaten even when you don’t have much of an appetite due to the heat and humidity,” Kozumi said.

The key is to sprinkle the fish with spices such as turmeric and red pepper to remove the smell of the fish. “Along the seacoasts of India and Sri Lanka, fish are seasoned with spices before being deep-fried or used in curry,” she said.

A combination of spiciness and sourness is a staple flavor combination in tropical Asian countries.

To make the sushi rice, Kozumi used red plum vinegar, a highly acidic liquid produced by making umeboshi pickled plums with red shiso leaves. Regular vinegar is fine, but plum vinegar has a more refreshing taste.

Kozumi also likes to mix spices into the sushi rice. Coriander seeds in particular have a citrus-like aroma that goes well with fish dishes, while cumin seeds go well with the shiso’s aroma.

Toast seeds over low heat.

The seeds are toasted whole in a frying pan to keep their texture. They turn bitter if they get burnt, so the seeds “are patiently toasted over low heat to bring out their aroma.” The best timing to turn off the heat is when the surface of the seeds slightly changes color and the texture becomes crispy.

The yellowness of the fried egg stands out atop plum vinegared rice. The sharp taste of grilled horse mackerel spread in my mouth and the toasted whole seeds in the rice were crispy. The dish has a good balance of sourness and spiciness.

“It’s a good meal to perk up your tired family at the end of the day or for a special occasion,” she said. “I hope the dish will spice up everyone.”

Ingredients (Serves 4): For sushi rice