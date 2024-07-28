Pork, Asparagus Dish Has Taste, Look that Are Both Refreshing Amid Muggy Weather

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Pork and asparagus with starchy ume plum sauce

The muggy season has arrived, and cooking expert Ryo Imai suggests making a pork and asparagus with a starchy ume plum sauce dish that has a refreshing taste and look. It’s a perfect fit for the weather.

The dish is easy to cook. All that is necessary is to pour a starchy sauce made from ume plum paste and dashi broth over boiled, tender pork and crunchy in-season asparagus.

“You don’t want to cook when it’s so hot, right? Meals that can be made quickly are the best for this time of year,” Imai said. “The aroma of the ume plum and dashi also helps stimulate your appetite.”

Asparagus in season has a great smell. When peeling it, peel thinly to make sure that the yellow-green color remains on the surface.

“The part near the skin has flavor,” Imai said. “Since in-season asparagus is soft, you don’t have to peel it thickly.”

Then, cut the asparagus into large pieces to retain the vegetable’s texture.

Add salt and sake to the water when boiling the ingredients to add flavor. Imai said the pork should not be put into the water all at once because the water’s temperature will drop, which increases the boiling time.

“If you carefully put two or three slices of the meat in the water at a time, it is less likely to become tough,” Imai said. He advises thoroughly spreading out the slices and boiling them over low heat to minimize scum and retain the meat’s umami. Also, drain off the water to prevent the flavor from becoming bland.

The sauce should be not so thick to make it easier to eat. “I personally prefer strong bonito broth, but adjust the strength to your preference,” Imai said.

The sauce begins to thicken as it is heated. But make sure to let it simmer to allow the potato starch to cook out. Otherwise, the sauce is likely to become thinner in time.

The combination of the asparagus’ green color and the light red hue of the plum paste sauce looks great. By eating the meat and vegetables mixed well with the sauce, you can enjoy the pleasant smell of the plum and dashi.

The dish is thoroughly satisfying, too, as the large pieces of asparagus have a great texture to chew. This easy-to-make dish will make you want to cook it again and again.

Chilled tofu with an okra and miso sauce can be an ideal side dish to accompany the pork and asparagus main course.

Ingredients (Serves 2):