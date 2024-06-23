Addictive Fried Chicken Wings; Chef Intros Chicken Dish with Delicious Fries, Omelet

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Garlic soy sauce-flavored fried chicken with potatoes

As summer draws nearer each day, chef Ryo Imai introduces a recipe for fried chicken that makes the perfect lunch box to enjoy outside this season. Seasoned with garlic soy sauce, the dish has an addictive taste.

Imai uses chicken wings, or drumettes more specifically. “Thighs may be a classic part of fried chicken, but biting into a bone-in piece of meat lifts your spirits,” he says.

Of course, some people don’t like the bother of eating meat with bones. Making a deep cut along the bone helps the meat come off easily when you eat it. Done this way, the meat soaks up the seasoning well and the heat quickly.

“That little extra step makes all the difference,” Imai says.

The wings have a simple seasoning of soy sauce and garlic, but a pinch of salt sharpens the flavor.

A mixture of flour and potato starch is used for the batter. Potato starch creates a crunchy texture but absorbs too much oil, leaving the food greasy when cooled. By mixing in flour, the dish turns an appetizing color and even tastes good cold.

Imai deep-fries the chicken slowly over medium heat and then turns the temperature up high to avoid the inside being undercooked while keeping the outside crispy.

He then cooks French fries. The potatoes are soaked for a good amount of time to remove the starch on the surface to prevent them from becoming sticky when deep-fried.

The leftover batter from the chicken is used to cook the potatoes. Imai recommends using the same oil as the chicken so that the meat’s savory flavor is transferred to the potatoes.

“Some people may think it’s not good to deep-fry at home because using so much powder and oil is wasteful. But you can solve that problem by reusing the batter,” Imai says. “On top of that, fried chicken and French fries go so well together.”

The garlic’s aroma and the crispy texture of freshly fried chicken makes me want to keep eating piece after piece. Even when cooled, the dish doesn’t have an unpleasant oily taste. The French fries are coated with the well-seasoned batter, and once you eat one, you won’t be able to stop. A heaping pile of chicken and fries served outside would surely excite anyone.

Garlic soy sauce-flavored fried chicken

Ingredients (Serves 2):