Let’s Use Yakiniku Sauce for Dishes Besides Grilled Meat!

Stir-fried shredded beef with green pepper, front, and marinated grilled eggplant

Commercial yakiniku sauce for grilled meat is essential if you want to enjoy yakiniku easily at home. However, I suspect that many people do not use it for anything other than yakiniku and end up with leftover sauce.

Marie Wakana, a time-saving cooking expert, shared her ideas for using the sauce for other dishes.

According to a survey conducted last year by Oisix ra daichi Inc., a major food delivery company in Tokyo, yakiniku sauce ranked third among condiments that are difficult to use up.

“Although there is growing concern about food waste, people seem to have difficulty using yakiniku sauce in ways other than on grilled meat, and are unable to use it up,” an Oisix company spokesperson said.

Wakana posts recipes using commercially available sauces, such as “chicken breast with yakiniku sauce,” on her blog, “Tsukuri-oki Shokudo” (Prepared-food eatery).

“Given the fact that each manufacturer has developed a secret formula to make grilled meat taste good, there is no reason not to actively use it if you want to cook with ease,” she said.

Ingredients for yakiniku sauce include soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar and garlic.

She recommends using the sauce when you want to add depth of flavor, but do not want to use several different types of seasonings.

The first dish she introduces is the classic Chinese dish “stir-fried shredded beef with green pepper.”

Even if you have no oyster sauce, you can prepare the dish using yakiniku sauce and chicken broth base.

Despite its simple seasoning, this dish has a rich flavor that makes you want to eat more rice.

Another dish that Wakana recommends is grilled and marinated eggplant.

The eggplants soak up the seasoning and the flavor spreads with a sizzling sensation in the mouth. It also has acidity and freshness.

“Eggplant absorbs oil easily, so it is important not to add oil to the eggplant while it is cooking,” Wakana said. “If you leave this dish overnight in refrigerator, the flavors will soak in even more, making it ideal for a prepared dish.”

Stir-fried shredded beef with green pepper

Ingredients: (Serves 2)