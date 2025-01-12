Dealing with Parental Homes: Family Discussions Needed in Advance

Following the death of parents they do not live with, many people have found themselves at a loss regarding what to do with their parents’ homes. It is hoped parents and their children will discuss in advance how to get rid of or make use of such homes.

The process of dealing with parents’ homes after they have died or moved into nursing care facilities is called “jikka jimai” in Japanese. The biggest issue may be how to handle such homes and land plots.

In a survey conducted by a Tokyo real estate company among people who had sold their parents’ homes, 70% of respondents said it took less than six months to sell the homes. Asked about the difficulties and regrets they had experienced in the process, 40% of those surveyed said they had not been able to sell the homes at the price they had hoped for.

When parents die without any plans regarding what to do with their homes, many people appear to sell the property in a hurry, with the deadline for paying inheritance tax in mind. There have also been cases in which disputes arise among relatives over rights when they inherit the property.

For those who live away from their parents, the time and effort as well as expenses for dealing with the property greatly weigh on them. The number of vacant houses has risen to 9 million nationwide, with the figure doubling over the past 30 years. Of these, 3.85 million houses are thought to have been left vacant without a purpose for use.

The asset value of a home varies depending on its location — whether it is in an urban area or the countryside — in addition to its structure and age. There also may be options such as renting out the property or using it as a second home. It is important for children to check with parents in advance and share their parents’ intentions with siblings.

However, it is difficult for people without knowledge of real estate to think of ways to get rid of or utilize parents’ homes and land plots. Many local governments hold free consultation sessions by judicial scriveners, tax accountants and other professionals. People’s first step should be to consult with an expert and find out what options are available.

When dealing with a parental home, deciding what to do with items such as furniture, clothes, tableware, cars and farm machinery is also a headache. Actually faced with these tasks, some people must not even know where to start.

When deciding on how to dispose of these items, it is also vital to listen to parents’ opinions. The items at parents’ homes are proof of their lives and filled with family memories. If parents are pressed with questions such as “Do you really need these things?” their feelings could be hurt unnecessarily.

One idea is to write down the items to keep and those to dispose of after having a discussion, and then gradually sort the items into cardboard boxes.

Some people may have visited their parents’ homes during the New Year holiday period. It cannot be easy for people to make decisions about how to deal with the home where they grew up and their parents currently live. Time should be set aside to think about this matter in this new year.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 12, 2025)