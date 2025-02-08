Peace Enabled Cultural Flowering in Kyoto’s Kan-ei Era; Nijo Castle, Ninnaji Temple Reflect an Age of Beauty

Courtesy of Kyoto City Former Imperial Villa Nijo-jo Castle Office

Karamon gate of Nijo Castle

Kyoto first became Japan’s capital in the eighth century. With its beautiful temples, philosophical gardens and elegant palaces, this ancient city truly embodies Japan’s long history. As I walked among its wonders on a visit this autumn, I discovered anew a major theme of Kyoto’s deep history — the priority it has traditionally placed on appreciation of culture over materialistic benefits.

In 2026, Kyoto will mark the 400th anniversary of the Kan-ei Emperor’s visit to Nijo Castle, reinforcing the depth and beauty of the city and its spiritual place in Japan. The Kyoto prefectural government is planning to use the opportunity to conduct several events to illustrate that important cultural era.

Interior of Ninnaji temple’s Kondo main hall

The 1624-44 Kan-ei era is also known as the “Great Peace,” a time when Japan was united under the Tokugawa shogunate. Research indicates that with the battles among rival warlords finally in the past, there was a blossoming of freedom for the public. The result was that the Kan-ei era welcomed many artists, painters and writers whose creativity greatly refined traditional culture.

The shogunate, based in Edo (now Tokyo) maintained a close relationship with the Emperor in Kyoto, further nurturing the cultural flourishing of the time. Under the shogun’s lavish patronage, Kyoto’s culture blossomed. Innovations in the arts, flower arrangement traditions and even rituals and ceremonies emerged in honor of the partnership.

An important case in point is Kyoto’s Nijo Castle. Built under the first Tokugawa shogun, Ieyasu, in 1603, it was renovated and enlarged beginning in 1624 by the third shogun, Iemitsu, together with Hidetada, the second shogun, who was still influential. The castle represents the time when art was developed in service of the finest hospitality as the castle served as a meeting place where the shogun hosted the Emperor. Today it is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Ryokakutei Teahouse at Ninnaji temple

Among the major enhancements in the palace is the adornment of the Karamon gate. A thick cypress bark roof contains intricately crafted gold and colored carvings of cranes, pine, bamboo and plum blossoms, all symbolizing longevity. The soft shape of the roof also evokes Kyoto’s era of peace. In contrast to the sharp linear lines of most Japanese castles fortified for battle, Nijo Castle’s appearance is less imposing. The roof of the main gate, for example, has a wave-like flowing design depicting a welcome or lack of threat. Inside, there are rooms with gold-leaf sliding doors and paintings by artists.

Indeed, Kan-ei artists prospered under the sponsorship of rich tradesmen and the aristocracy. The artistic flowering of the time also invigorated the role of temples and traditional rituals to accommodate the appearances of the Emperor before the public.

Interior of Ryokakutei at Ninnaji temple

The esoteric Buddhist Ninnaji temple, with its history of close ties to the Imperial family, showcases this emerging culture. Also now a World Heritage site, the temple conducts a festival that was first launched in the Kondo main hall to welcome the Emperor, who would meet the local monks. In addition, there are two teahouses in the Japanese garden that were formerly used by artists to meet their patrons or for cultural exchanges.

“We view the 2026 commemoration as an opportunity to review Japan’s past legacy of peace, especially in the fostering of arts and culture,” said Kazuhisa Umehara, Director of Kyoto Prefecture Cultural Policy Office.

Suvendrini Kakuchi, the Japan correspondent for University World News, is a Sri Lankan journalist who has been based in Tokyo for three decades. She covers Japan-Asia relations and sustainability issues focusing on minorities, education and the environment.