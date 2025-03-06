Trump’s Speech: Will The President Undermine ‘Great America’ by Himself?

It is difficult to imagine that acting for immediate profits and forcing others into submission if they resist is an approach that will “make America great again.” There is concern that his behavior could raise antipathy from the international community.

U.S. President Donald Trump has delivered the first policy speech of his second term to a joint session of Congress.

Trump emphasized that he has achieved “results,” including the repatriation of illegal immigrants and the abolition of a policy that gave preference to sexual minorities and others in posts at government agencies, by signing nearly 100 executive orders in the 1½ months since his inauguration.

Republican members of Congress, who hold the majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, stood up and applauded many times, while Democrats protested by holding up placards. Unless the midterm elections in autumn next year change the majority, it will be difficult for Congress to put a brake on Trump’s policies.

On Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Trump reiterated his desire to achieve a ceasefire, saying, “It’s time to end this senseless war.” He also revealed that he had received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling for the restoration of relations.

Trump has paused military support to Ukraine based on the breakdown of his meeting with Zelenskyy at the end of February.

It is noted that if the United States, which accounts for almost half of the total military support to Ukraine, withdraws its assistance, the Ukrainian military will be unable to hold out against Russian military offensives in a few months.

If this situation continues, the United States will be lending a hand to Russia, which openly violates international law and has engaged in aggression against another country. There will be no avoiding criticism that Trump is dancing to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s tune. The United States is strongly urged to end its suspension of support.

In his speech, Trump can be said to have reiterated his determination to advance his “America First” policy, which places the highest priority on national interests, during his second term as well. However, if the United States withdraws from the international order based on the rule of law and free trade that Washington itself has led, the United States will suffer immeasurable self-inflicted damage.

Trump said in his speech that if trade partners impose tariffs on the United States, “we will tariff them.” However, there is strong concern that an exchange of tariffs could not only disrupt the global economy but also reaccelerate inflation (price increases) in the United States.

Trump also indicated his intention to cut off economic aid to African and other countries and redirect the funds to domestic measures. But meanwhile, China is trying to gain an advantage over the United States by strengthening its support for emerging and developing countries in an effort to draw them in its camp.

If Washington allows itself to give up the international trust and status that it has spent so long building, it would only benefit China as well as Russia.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, March 6, 2025)