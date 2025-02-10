Japan-U.S. Summit: Alliance Enters Era of Contributing to the World / Work Together to Restore Peace

The international state of affairs is in turmoil. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is the second state leader whom U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been one of the factors intensifying the turmoil, has met in person since taking office.

At their meeting, which drew international attention, the two leaders agreed to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance, as well as on other matters, in a way that was largely in line with Japan’s expectations. The Japan-U.S. relationship has entered a new era, with the alliance set to contribute to peace and stability not only in the Indo-Pacific region but around the world.

Japan’s positions generally accepted

Ishiba and Trump talked in Washington for nearly two hours, during which time they affirmed their commitment to working together in a wide range of areas, such as security and the economy.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Trump said, “We will extend the full strength of American deterrence capabilities in defense of our friend and ally — 100%.” He added that Japan and the United States will work “closely together to maintain peace and security.” Ishiba said in response that Japan, “as an ally of the United States, is ready to share responsibilities and to play its role.”

Since his inauguration, Trump, who has called for a policy of “America First,” has carried out diplomacy in a way that could been seen as downplaying the importance of alliances, such as by threatening to impose tariffs on Canada and the European Union. The Japanese government had been concerned about what sorts of demands Trump might make at this summit.

In the end, however, the meeting demonstrated to both domestic and foreign audiences that Japan is an important ally for the United States. At the press conference, Trump said, “Japan is a great country,” and was even generous in his praise of Ishiba, saying, “I think that he is going to be a great prime minister.”

China, which has become a military and economic superpower, is now exerting its influence around the world. Trump has said that the United States will gain control of Greenland, which is a territory of Denmark, due in part to China’s increased activity in the Arctic with an eye to developing resources there.

Three years will pass soon since Russia’s aggression against Ukraine started. North Korea has taken part in the aggression by sending troops to support Russia, and in return, Moscow has reportedly been helping Pyongyang enhance its military capabilities.

With the relative decline of U.S. power in the international community, Washington must have decided that Japan’s cooperation would be essential for protecting U.S. interests while confronting authoritarian states.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the two leaders vowed “to pursue a new golden age for U.S.-Japan relations.” This is a sign that an era has come in which Japan-U.S. cooperation in a wide range of fields will contribute to global stability.

Possible progress on U.S. Steel acquisition

When it came to security, the statement stressed the United States’ unwavering commitment to “extended deterrence,” which involves Washington protecting Japan with its military capabilities, including nuclear arms.

As for the economy, it was agreed that Japan will increase its imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States. The joint statement also included plans for Japan and the United States to work together on space technology, an area where Japanese companies excel, as well as on developing leading-edge semiconductors.

The two countries have been at odds over the planned acquisition of U.S. Steel Corp. by Nippon Steel Corp. The plan could fall through after former U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order to block the deal, but Ishiba and Trump agreed at the summit to work toward a breakthrough.

At the press conference, Trump said, “They’ve agreed to invest heavily in U.S. Steel as opposed to own it.” Ishiba also said that such a deal “will not end up creating a one-sided relationship where only one of the parties will benefit. This is a great result.” The future of the deal is uncertain, but progress can be expected.

With the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance increasing, Japan’s diplomatic capabilities are also being put to the test.

Since taking office, Trump has announced the United States will withdraw from the Paris Agreement, an international framework to fight global warming. And he has proposed that the United States own the devastated Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip and relocate residents outside of Gaza.

No unreserved support can be offered for such self-righteous words and actions. Japan must persistently call on the United States to recognize the importance of the rule of law and international cooperation.

Japan has built good relations with both Israel and Arab countries. It needs to make more of an effort to restore peace in the Middle East by using this strength. It is hoped that Japan also will actively engage with reconstruction projects in Ukraine.

Self-dependent diplomacy is crucial

The Trump administration has called on NATO member states to increase their defense spending to as much as 5% of their gross domestic product. Japan plans to boost its security-related spending to 2% of GDP by fiscal 2027.

The summit’s joint statement notes Japan’s commitment to “fundamentally reinforcing its defense capabilities” beyond fiscal 2027. This suggests that Japan intends to continue to boost its defense spending. This part of the statement is said to have been added at the request of the United States.

Given the unprecedented deterioration in the security environment around Japan, strengthening defense capabilities is a top priority for the nation itself. Japan should be self-dependent, rather than reviewing its defense capabilities after being urged by the United States to do so.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Feb. 9, 2025)