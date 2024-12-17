Damages from Cosmetic Treatments: How Will Safety of Operations Be Ensured?

Demand is increasing for cosmetic treatments, such as the formation of double eyelids and hair removal. However, not a few medical institutions do not take adequate safety measures. A system to prevent health damages is needed.

Cosmetic treatments cover a wide range of areas, from simple procedures such as hair removal using lasers to surgical operations such as liposuction that are performed under general anesthesia. As of October last year, there were 2,016 clinics for cosmetic surgery nationwide, a 40% increase in three years.

The growth is probably due to the spread of information about cosmetic treatments through social media, which has reduced resistance to them, especially among young people. Recently, some clinics for hair removal have gone bankrupt. This is likely due to the intensified competition caused by the boom for cosmetic treatments.

On the other hand, measures to maintain safety and quality are not sufficient. The number of health damages reported to consultation services nationwide has doubled in the past five years.

In addition to burns from hair removal, there have been cases in which people who have undergone liposuction surgery at cosmetic clinics have been taken to other hospitals because their cuts would not stop bleeding.

According to a survey by the central government, more than 20% of the medical institutions engaged in cosmetic treatments failed to provide technical training to their staff. More than 30% of all medical institutions had neither training sessions nor manuals to deal with troubles from operations.

Another problem is that young doctors are flowing into the cosmetic field, despite the shortage of surgeons and emergency physicians. Some may not have gained sufficient clinical experience and lack the necessary skills.

If these conditions are left unchecked, health damages will increase further.

Last month, an expert panel of the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry compiled a report and proposed the introduction of a system that would require medical institutions that provide cosmetic treatments to report on the status of their safety management once annually.

Specifically, the report would require medical institutions to report on, for example, their distribution of specialist physicians and contact information for patients to consult in the event of complications or aftereffects. It also called for the government to make this information public.

Cosmetic treatments are not covered by public insurance, with the patients paying the full cost of the treatments by themselves. Unlike public insurance-based treatments, which are approved by the central government after being screened for effects and safety, cosmetic treatments are not well-managed by the government in some ways. Therefore, even if troubles occur, it is difficult for them to come to light.

It is essential to put a system in place in which the government can grasp the personnel framework, safety measures and other conditions at medical institutions that provide cosmetic treatments. Requiring medical institutions to report on these matters can be said to be an important issue to consider.

There are reportedly some institutions where employees who are not medically qualified provide medical examinations or perform operations. Public health centers should conduct on-site inspections and give strict guidance if they become aware of suspected violations of laws and regulations.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 17, 2024)