- Art
7-meter Doll Pyramid Returns to Mall in Saitama Pref.; 1,550 Hina Dolls on Display
13:12 JST, February 17, 2024
Traditional dolls for the Hina Matsuri festival line a display pyramid at the Elumi Konosu Shopping Mall in Konosu, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday. The display is produced every year by the tourism association for the city, which is well-known for making the dolls. The pyramid is some 7 meters tall, has 31 levels, and showcases 1,550 dolls from across the country. About 80 volunteers spent around 8 hours arranging the display, which will be up through March 9.
