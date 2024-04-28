Two People Bitten, Injured by Wild Boar in Aichi Pref.; Boar Remains on the Loose

The Yomiuri Shimbun



NAGOYA – A man and a woman were bitten by a wild boar on Sunday at a forest park in Owariasahi, Aichi Prefecture, local police said. The man was seriously injured, and the woman was taken to hospital.

According to the police, the 70-year-old man from Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, was bitten on his leg while walking in the park, and the 62-year-old woman, a park employee, was bitten on her knee while trying to help him.

The boar escaped and has not been found. Police officers are calling for caution in the park and nearby residential areas.