Nikkei Rises Above 36,000, Extending 34-Year High

10:46 JST, January 17, 2024

The Nikkei share average rose above 36,000 on Wednesday morning, touching the highest since February 1990.

The benchmark surpassed Monday’s intraday high of 36,008.23, reaching a 34-year high since the burst of Japan’s bubble economy.

