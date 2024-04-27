Home>Society>General News

JR Chuo Line Has Been Suspending Operation between Mitaka and Kunitachi Stations Due to Accident


The Japan News

18:01 JST, April 27, 2024

JR Chuo Line’s rapid service has been suspending operation between Mitaka and Kunitachi Stations on both upper and lower lines due to an accident that occurred at Higashi Koganei Station at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to JR East.

