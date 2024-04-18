Shinkansen to Have Private Rooms by FY 2026, JR Tokai Announces

Courtesy of Central Japan Railway Co.

Image of a private room to be installed on the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet trains by fiscal 2026

Central Japan Railway Co. will install private rooms in Tokaido Shinkansen bullet trains by fiscal 2026, the company said Wednesday.

There will be two private rooms in each Shinkansen train. The prices are still undecided but expected to be higher than for Green Car (first class) seats.

One or two reclining seats with leg rests will be in each private room. The private rooms will also be equipped with dedicated Wi-Fi, adjustable lighting and air conditioning.