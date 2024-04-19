Nikkei Stock Average Loses More than 1,000 Points
10:27 JST, April 19, 2024
Nikkei stock average loses more than 1,000 points
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage
-
Japan, U.S., Philippines to Strengthen Nickel Supply Chains; Reduce Reliance on China for Critical Minerals
-
Ride-Sharing Services Start in Tokyo; Kanagawa, Aichi, Kyoto, Others To Follow Suit
-
Dollar Hits 33-Year High of 151.97 Yen in Tokyo (Update 1)
-
Bank of Japan Governor Lauded For Smooth Policy Change; Future Interest Rate Hikes to be Focus of Attention
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
- Shohei Ohtani’s Former Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Appears in School Textbook; Publisher Considers Replacing Content
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers