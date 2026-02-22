Fiji Defense Minister Hopes Japan Will Support Stabilization of Pacific Region

Courtesy of Fiji’s Defence and Veteran Affairs Ministry

Fiji’s Defence and Veteran Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua

Fiji’s Defence and Veteran Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua expressed strong expectations for Japan to play a role in stabilizing the Indo-Pacific region through continuous support, in a written interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun.

He also voiced concerns that intensifying strategic competition, particularly keeping in mind that China is seeking to expand its influence, could lead to regional fragmentation.

“Japan can play a stabilizing role by staying consistent, practical and respectful of Pacific leadership. I would like Japan to continue supporting maritime safety and enforcement capacity, disaster response readiness and regional institutions,” said Tikoduadua ahead of a key regional forum that started in Tokyo on Sunday.

Tikoduadua was to attend the Japan Pacific Islands Defense Dialogue (JPIDD), which will close on Tuesday. He expressed enthusiasm, stating, “I want practical discussions that improve outcomes on the water and in communities.” He said he hoped for deepening cooperation with other nations in areas such as aggregating maritime data and disaster relief.

Fiji is one of three Pacific island nations with a military and plays a central role in regional cooperation and security.

Some Pacific island nations, like the Solomon Islands which signed a security agreement with China that reportedly allows for the deployment of Chinese military forces, are increasingly leaning toward Beijing.

Tikoduadua said such a move could divide the region, saying, “Strategic competition … can complicate regional consensus.”

Fiji and Japan are advancing strengthened cooperation. Japan plans to provide Fiji with patrol vessels and other equipment under its Official Security Assistance program, which includes the grant of defense equipment.

Tikoduadua gave Japan praise for its support, stating it is “transparent and aligned with our priorities.” He also urged Japan to “keep engaging the region.”