Ukrainian Ambassador Closely Watching Japan’s Revision of Defense Export Rules, Hopes for Future Arms Support
7:00 JST, February 23, 2026
Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Yurii Lutovinov says his country is closely monitoring discussions over revising Japan’s key defense principle, which restricts defense equipment exports, expressing hope that Tokyo will provide Kyiv with air defense missiles in the future.
“We are paying close attention to the revision of Japan’s rules and legal framework concerning security and defense,” the envoy said in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun on Wednesday, indicating his interest in the ongoing discussions in the nation.
The interview was held in Tokyo ahead of the fourth anniversary since Russia’s aggression against Ukraine began.
This spring, the Japanese government plans to revise the operational guidelines for the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology to abolish the five categories of exportable defense equipment, such as rescue and transport gear.
There is also discussion about post-abolition implementation of safeguard measures, such as establishing screening procedures based on the weapons’ lethality and limiting exports to countries with which Japan has signed defense equipment transfer agreements.
“Air defense systems and missiles are indispensable for protecting our people,” said Lutovinov. “We’re hoping for support from Japan, as well.”
The ambassador cited Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) surface-to-air guided missiles, which are among the products licensed to be produced in Japan, as one of the weapons Ukraine hopes to receive in the future.
Lutovinov also stressed that Ukraine could contribute to enhancing Japan’s defense capabilities by sharing its combat experience, saying, “We are interested in joint research and development with Japan, as well as joint production of defense equipment.”
