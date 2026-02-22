3rd Japan Pacific Islands Defense Dialogue to Begin in Tokyo on Sunday; Koizumi Scheduled to Give Keynote, Speak with Counterparts

Courtesy of the Defense Ministry

Participants pose at the second Japan Pacific Islands Defense Dialogue in Tokyo in March, 2024.

The third Japan Pacific Islands Defense Dialogue, in which defense ministers and representatives from the 14 Pacific Island nations and Japan gather, was to start on Sunday in Tokyo.

During the three-day event, total of 28 countries, including seven member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, will take part, marking the largest ever number of participants. With China’s maritime expansion in mind, the government hopes to strengthen coordination with the island nations through defense cooperation. The defense dialogue was inaugurated in 2021.

Following the welcoming ceremony on Sunday, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is scheduled to give a keynote speech at the main meeting on Monday. Koizumi plans to hold a series of bilateral meetings with defense ministers from Tonga, Fiji and Papua New Guinea — nations with military power — to share the importance of regional stability and the rule of law, as well as to confirm advancement in defense cooperation.