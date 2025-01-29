Japan Sumo Association Officially Promotes Hoshoryu to Yokozuna; Becomes 6th from Mongolia, 74th Overall to Hold Top Rank
16:23 JST, January 29, 2025
Ozeki Hoshoryu was officially promoted to yokozuna by the Japan Sumo Association on Wednesday, making him the sixth wrestler from Mongolia to reach the sport’s highest rank.
The 25-year-old Hoshoryu, who belongs to the Tatsunami Stable and whose real name is Sugarragchaa Byambasuren, will make his debut as the top-ranked wrestler at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament to be held in Osaka starting March 9.
Following his victory over the weekend at the New Year Grand Tournament, the association met Wednesday and officially made the decision to make Hoshoryu the 74th yokozuna in the sport’s history.
It marks the first promotion of a new yokozuna since 2021, when Terunofuji was promoted to the top rank after the Nagoya tournament. Terunofuji announced his retirement during the New Year tournament.
Keeping with tradition, messengers from the sumo association arrived at the Tastunami Stable in Taito Ward, Tokyo, in the morning to notify Hoshoryu of the unanimous decision regarding the promotion.
“I shall make utmost efforts with a radiant spirit so that I never disgrace the name of yokozuna,” said Hoshoryu, who is a nephew of former yokozuna Asashoryu.
Hoshoryu, who has two career titles, made it to the top rank in his 42nd tourney from his debut, the fifth fastest ascension since 1958, when the current system of six grand tournaments a year was started, excluding cases of wrestlers who were allowed to skip the lower ranks based on collegiate success.
With yokozuna Terunofuji’s retirement, Hoshoryu’s promotion ensured there will still be a yokozuna in the rankings. The last time there was no yokozuna was 32 years ago at the 1993 January tourney.
