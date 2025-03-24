Starts Set for Yamamoto, Sasaki in Dodgers’ Openers at Home

Jiji Press

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, left, and Roki Sasaki

LOS ANGELES — Japanese hurlers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki will start the second and third games, respectively, of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ season-opening series on North American soil later this week, manager Dave Roberts said Sunday.

Roberts, speaking ahead of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Angels, named the two Japanese hurlers as starters for the series against the Detroit Tigers that starts Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, who joined the Dodgers as a free agent this season, will start the opening game against the Tigers, whose roster includes Japanese right-hander Kenta Maeda.

The Dodgers officially opened the season by winning both games of a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome on March 18-19. Yamamoto earned the win in the first game, while Sasaki started the second, allowing one run over three innings in a no-decision.

Sunday’s preseason game marked the first on three consecutive days for the Dodgers against the neighboring Angels as final preparation for their home opener.

Dodgers’ star Freddie Freeman, who missed the Tokyo Series due to a rib injury, started at first base and batted third, going hitless in two at-bats. Shortstop Mookie Betts, who became ill while in Tokyo and returned home early, had originally been in the starting lineup but was a late withdrawal.

Shohei Ohtani renewed acquaintances with Mike Trout and other former teammates on the Angels before the game. He led off for the Dodgers as the designated hitter, drawing a walk and grounding out before being taken out.