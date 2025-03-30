Yokohama Wins High School Baseball Spring Tournament Beating Chiben Wakayama; 1st Time Winning Current Tournament in 19 Years

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Players of the Yokohama High School team celebrate after winning the National High School Baseball Invitational Tournament at Hanshin Koshien Stadium in Nishinomya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sunday.

Yokohama High School defeated Chiben Gakuen Wakayama High School 11-4 to rise to the top among the nation’s high school baseball teams on Sunday.

It is the first win in 19 years for the school, which represents Kanagawa Prefecture, in the National High School Baseball Invitational Tournament held at Hanshin Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, and its fourth win overall.

In the final, Yokohama scored six runs in the sixth inning to pull away from Chiben Wakayama, which represents Wakayama Prefecture.