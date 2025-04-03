Sumo Scene / JSA, Kokugikan Remain Inseparable in 100 Years Since Establishment

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo

This year marks a milestone for the Japan Sumo Association, as its predecessor, Dai Nihon Sumo Kyokai, was established in 1925.

In the 100 years since, the sumo world has overcome many hardships, particularly during World War II and the post-war era, and has continued to pass on the traditions of Japan’s national sport.

The association is committed to the preservation of the Kokugikan, the home of professional sumo. Its third iteration — the Ryogoku Kokugikan — opened in 1985.

The original Kokugikan was built in 1909 on the premises of Ekoin temple, where tournaments had been held regularly since the Edo period (1603-1867). Designed by Kingo Tatsuno, who is also known for designing Tokyo Station’s iconic brick building, the domed arena was said to have been the largest in the Orient.

The opening of the large-scale national sumo hall cemented the popularity of the sport, but it also faced many challenges, particularly during and immediately after World War II. The Kokugikan building was requisitioned by the Japanese military just before the end of the war, and then by GHQ in its aftermath. During that time, sumo tournaments were held in many places, including Korakuen Stadium and Meiji Jingu Gaien.

However, the association never gave up on reviving its home. Construction of the Kuramae Kokugikan, named after the area of Tokyo where it was located, was eventually completed in 1954. Following the heyday of popular yokozuna such as Tochinishiki, Wakanohana, Taiho and Kashiwado, the association’s home ring moved to Ryogoku Kokugikan.

“The Kokugikan is an important place for the association,” said JSA Chairman Hakkaku, former yokozuna Hokutoumi. “We would like to consider what to do with the 40-year-old Kokugikan in the future, such as rebuilding or renovating it.”

It will be exciting to see what form the sacred ground of sumo will take in the future.

— Kamimura is a sumo expert.