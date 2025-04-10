Cherry Blossoms Reach Peak Bloom in Kanazawa, as Kenrokuen Garden Extends Free Entry Period
15:36 JST, April 10, 2025
KANAZAWA — The cherry trees in Kanazawa have come into full bloom. Taking advantage of the fine weather on Wednesday, families spread out blankets along the rows of cherry trees in Saigawa Ryokuchi Park, where they watched the cherry blossoms and enjoyed a breath of spring.
“The weather was nice and pleasant,” said a smiling 40-year-old from Toyama, who was visiting the famous nearby garden Kenrokuen with a friend. “I’m going to go sightseeing and then see the cherry blossoms lit up.”
Kenrokuen will be free of charge and will illuminate the trees at night until Sunday to allow visitors to see the flowers in full bloom.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ueno Park Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom in Tokyo; About 800 Trees Present ‘Overwhelming Beauty’
-
‘Cherry Blossom Tunnel’ Opens at Osaka Mint Bureau
-
Osaka: Japan’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opens; Structure Spans 420 Meters over Lake
-
Japan Tourism / Charm of Train Journey through Valley Full of Ornamental Peach Blossoms in Gunma, Tochigi Prefectures
-
Tokyo Aquarium Offers Early Cherry Blossom Viewing in Digital Art
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Private Rice Imports Surge Amid Domestic Shortages; Trading Companies Can Still Profit Despite Tariff
- Bank of Japan to Keep Eagle Eye on Impact of U.S. Tariffs; Analysts Try to Predict Timing of Next Rate Hike