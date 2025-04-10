Cherry Blossoms Reach Peak Bloom in Kanazawa, as Kenrokuen Garden Extends Free Entry Period

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Cherry trees are seen at peak bloom along the Saigawa River on Wednesday in Kanazawa.

KANAZAWA — The cherry trees in Kanazawa have come into full bloom. Taking advantage of the fine weather on Wednesday, families spread out blankets along the rows of cherry trees in Saigawa Ryokuchi Park, where they watched the cherry blossoms and enjoyed a breath of spring.

“The weather was nice and pleasant,” said a smiling 40-year-old from Toyama, who was visiting the famous nearby garden Kenrokuen with a friend. “I’m going to go sightseeing and then see the cherry blossoms lit up.”

Kenrokuen will be free of charge and will illuminate the trees at night until Sunday to allow visitors to see the flowers in full bloom.