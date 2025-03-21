Japan Becomes 1st Non-Host Country to Qualify for 2026 World Cup; Japan Beats Bahrain in Saitama

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu, center, and players celebrate after qualifying for the World Cup at Saitama Stadium on Thursday.

Japan became the first non-host country to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, after it defeated Bahrain 2-0 in the Asian qualifying round at Saitama Stadium on Thursday.

Japan, ranked 15th in the world, will compete in the World Cup in June next year for the eighth consecutive time and eighth time overall.

With three games remaining, it is the fastest the team has qualified since its World Cup debut in 1998.

Japan was the overwhelming winner of Asia Group C, with six wins and a draw bringing its total points to 19.

Japan, led by coach Hajime Moriyasu, 56, lost in the last 16 at the previous World Cup in Qatar in 2022. The 2026 World Cup will be cohosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. There are hopes that the team will at least make it to the last eight for the first time.