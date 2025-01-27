Mongolian Hoshoryu Still Coming to Grips with Remarkable Victory that Propelled Him to Sumo’s Highest Rank

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ozeki Hoshoryu smiles at a press conference in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Monday, the day after his victory at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament.

Ozeki Hoshoryu was as surprised as anyone of his amazing comeback on the final day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament that gave him a second career title and led to his promotion to the highest rank of yokozuna.

“I wonder if I am still dreaming. I still can’t believe it,” Hoshoryu said in the traditional winner’s press conference on Monday at the Tatsunami stable in Tokyo’s Taito Ward.

The 25-year-old Mongolian’s ascension to yokozuna was expected to be decided later in the day at a meeting of the Yokozuna Deliberation Council, which makes recommendations for promotion to the Japan Sumo Association.

The association, which by tradition always goes along with the recommendation, will make it official Wednesday at meetings of the rankings committee and the board of directors. It will make Hoshoryu the 74th yokozuna in the sport’s history.

Hoshoryu had seemed out of contention at the New Year tourney, but ended up winning a three-way playoff to secure the Emperor’s Cup for the first time in nine tournaments and first time as an ozeki.

“I slept well, but actually I’m pretty tired overall,” Hoshoryu said at the press conference. “The moment I realized it was over, my whole body ached.”

Hoshoryu had three losses by the ninth day of the tournament, but fought his way back into contention, and went into the final day one win behind No. 14 maegashira and leader Kinbozan.

Hoshoryu’s title hopes were kept alive when No. 3 maegashira Oho defeated Kinbozan, and he defeated fellow ozeki Kotozakura the final regulation bout of the tournament. In the playoff, Hoshoryu disposed of Oho and Kinbozan in succession to claim the title.

“It was tough,” Hoshoryu said. “I fought pushing myself beyond my limits thinking, ‘I have to win this.’”

Hoshoryu, the nephew of former yokozuna Asashoryu — a 25-time champion —spoke of the dignity of the highest rank, saying, “I have been watching a yokozuna since I was a child, and after joining sumo, I came to realize just how great a yokozuna is.”

Terunofuji, who was the lone yokozuna, announced his retirement during the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, meaning the baton will be passed to a fellow Mongolian. “From now on, I will wrestle not to win, but be sure of not losing,” said Hoshoryu.