Yokozuna Terunofuji Pulls Out from New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, Skipping 3rd Contest in a Row
15:27 JST, January 16, 2025
Yokozuna Terunofuji reported his withdrawal from the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament to the Japan Sumo Association on Thursday, the fifth day of the tournament.
This is the third straight tournament the 33-year-old sumo champion has opted out of. Since he was the only yokozuna in the tournament, the event must once again go on without a yokozuna.
Terunofuji, who belongs to the Isegahama stable, won the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament last year, in his 10th tournament victory. However, he sat out the entirety of the next two tournaments, citing injuries to both knees and chronic diabetes. He was making his return at the New Year tournament.
After losing to komusubi Wakatakakage on the first day of the latest contest, he won two days in a row, defeating Takanosho on the second day and Kirishima on the third day. On the fourth day, he lost to Tobizaru, bringing his win-loss record to an even 2-2, a tough situation so early in the tourney. Gonoyama, Terunofuji’s opponent on Day 5, will win by default.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sumo Scene / Sumo’s New Year Tournament Starts with Potential Yokozuna Promotion Looming — Maybe Even 2
-
Netflix Signs US Broadcast Deal With FIFA for the Women’s World Cup in 2027 and 2031
-
Yomiuri Giants Mark 90th Anniversary; Oldest Existing Team in Japanese Baseball
-
Aoyama Gakuin’s Hakone Ekiden Title Defense Showcases its Depth of Talent; Komazawa 3rd Year Creates Drama in 7th Stage
-
Roki Sasaki Might Visit 1 or 2 Teams before Deciding which Club He Wants to Sign with
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes