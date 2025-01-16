Yokozuna Terunofuji Pulls Out from New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, Skipping 3rd Contest in a Row

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Terunofuji tosses salt in his bout against Tobizaru on Wednesday.

Yokozuna Terunofuji reported his withdrawal from the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament to the Japan Sumo Association on Thursday, the fifth day of the tournament.

This is the third straight tournament the 33-year-old sumo champion has opted out of. Since he was the only yokozuna in the tournament, the event must once again go on without a yokozuna.

Terunofuji, who belongs to the Isegahama stable, won the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament last year, in his 10th tournament victory. However, he sat out the entirety of the next two tournaments, citing injuries to both knees and chronic diabetes. He was making his return at the New Year tournament.

After losing to komusubi Wakatakakage on the first day of the latest contest, he won two days in a row, defeating Takanosho on the second day and Kirishima on the third day. On the fourth day, he lost to Tobizaru, bringing his win-loss record to an even 2-2, a tough situation so early in the tourney. Gonoyama, Terunofuji’s opponent on Day 5, will win by default.