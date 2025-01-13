MLB Sponsorship Banners Shown Before Crowd at New Year Sumo Tournament in Tokyo
15:51 JST, January 13, 2025
Sponsorship banners advertising upcoming Major League Baseball games were shown before a packed crowd at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday, the opening day of sumo’s New Year Grand Tournament. They were displayed before the final match of the day.
The final bout was fought between yokozuna Terunofuji and komusubi Wakatakakage.
Traditionally, banners are usually displayed preceding a bout and show who has offered prize money. The banners are walked around the dohyo ring.
The three MLB banners, each with a different design, publicized season-opening games between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers to be held at Tokyo Dome in March. The banners also promoted preseason games between the two MLB teams and the Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers. They were among the many sponsorship banners shown before the final match.
The MLB banners’ prize money was paid by The Yomiuri Shimbun. The banners featured pictures of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers and Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sumo Scene / Sumo’s New Year Tournament Starts with Potential Yokozuna Promotion Looming — Maybe Even 2
-
Orioles Sign Veteran RHP Tomoyuki Sugano to a 1-Year Contract after His MVP Season in Japan
-
Netflix Signs US Broadcast Deal With FIFA for the Women’s World Cup in 2027 and 2031
-
Yomiuri Giants Mark 90th Anniversary; Oldest Existing Team in Japanese Baseball
-
Aoyama Gakuin’s Hakone Ekiden Title Defense Showcases its Depth of Talent; Komazawa 3rd Year Creates Drama in 7th Stage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
- China Expanding Influence in Global South, Japan Report Says; Highlights Dangers of China Building Military Base in Mideast