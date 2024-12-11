Vissel Kobe striker Yoshinori Muto Named J.League’s Top Player
17:34 JST, December 11, 2024
YOKOHAMA — Striker Yoshinori Muto, who helped lead Vissel Kobe to a domestic double with a second straight J.League championship and Emperor’s Cup title, was named the league’s Player of the Year on Tuesday night.
“I went through a lot of twists and turns to get to this point,” Muto said after accepting the trophy at the gala J.League Awards ceremony at Yokohama Arena.
Muto was also among three Vissel players — the most of any team — who were selected to the Best XI. Sanfrecce Hiroshima, Kashima Antlers and Gamba Osaka placed two players each on the squad.
The 32-year-old Muto, who debuted with FC Tokyo, headed overseas and joined Mainz in the German Bundesliga in 2015 before moving to the English Premier League’s Newcastle in 2018.
He also had a stint on loan at Spain’s Eibar, but his years in Europe were plagued with knee injuries and he spent over a year being completely left off match-day rosters.
“It was an experience from which I wanted to run away, it made me stronger both as a soccer player and as a person,” Muto said.
He returned to Japan and joined Vissel in 2021. This season he led the defending champions with 13 goals, even after playing through a broken rib suffered in April.
Joining Muto on the Best XI team from Vissel were fellow forward Yuya Osako and defender Matheus Thuler.
Yokohama F Marinos forward Anderson Lopes, who shared the top-scoring honors with Osako last season, won it by himself this time with a league-high 24 goals.
The Best Young Player Award went to Kawasaki Frontale defender Kota Takai, a member of Japan’s team at the Paris Olympics.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ex-ace Masahiro Tanaka, Tohoku Rakuten Eagles Part Ways
-
Yomiuri Giants, Hanshin Tigers to Face Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers; MLB Opener Games Cubs-Dodgers to be held on March 18, 19
-
Kotozakura Claims 1st Career Title by Beating Hoshoryu in Kyushu Clash
-
Shohei Ohtani’s 50-50 Home Run Ball Displayed in Taipei Skyscraper; Record Setting Ball is Exhibited on 89th Floor of Taipei 101
-
Ichiro Suzuki and CC Sabathia among 14 newcomers on baseball Hall of Fame ballot. Wagner tops holdovers
JN ACCESS RANKING
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)