News in Pictures / Japan Races Toward Another Round of World Cup Dreams

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Samurai Blue members pose for a group photo after defeating Bahrain.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Spectators celebrate a goal scored by Daichi Kamada against Bahrain.

Japan defeated Bahrain 2-0 in the Asian qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup at Saitama Stadium on Thursday, becoming the first team to secure a spot through play. Cohosts the United States, Canada and Mexico are also guaranteed spots.

After the game, the players and spectators celebrated the team’s eighth straight trip to the World Cup. It is the earliest Japan has qualified as a non-host country since its World Cup debut in 1998.

In a press conference on Friday, Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said, “We want to take on new challenges on the road to becoming the best in the world and make steady progress.”

“I think it’s important not to get too excited about the results of the matches,” said the team’s captain, Wataru Endo. He added, “We want to keep improving our team.”

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Left: Coach Hajime Moriyasu speaks to fans after Japan defeated Bahrain in the Asian qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup at Saitama Stadium on Thursday. Right: Hajime Moriyasu, left, and Wataru Endo speak at a press conference on Friday.

Japan will play Saudi Arabia in Saitama on Tuesday, in one of its three remaining games in the Asian qualifying round.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Japan entered the knockout stage after defeating powerhouses Germany and Spain. It had hoped to advance to at least the quarterfinals but fell to Croatia in a penalty shootout in the round of 16.