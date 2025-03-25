News in Pictures / Japan Races Toward Another Round of World Cup Dreams
11:00 JST, March 25, 2025
Japan defeated Bahrain 2-0 in the Asian qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup at Saitama Stadium on Thursday, becoming the first team to secure a spot through play. Cohosts the United States, Canada and Mexico are also guaranteed spots.
After the game, the players and spectators celebrated the team’s eighth straight trip to the World Cup. It is the earliest Japan has qualified as a non-host country since its World Cup debut in 1998.
In a press conference on Friday, Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said, “We want to take on new challenges on the road to becoming the best in the world and make steady progress.”
“I think it’s important not to get too excited about the results of the matches,” said the team’s captain, Wataru Endo. He added, “We want to keep improving our team.”
Japan will play Saudi Arabia in Saitama on Tuesday, in one of its three remaining games in the Asian qualifying round.
At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Japan entered the knockout stage after defeating powerhouses Germany and Spain. It had hoped to advance to at least the quarterfinals but fell to Croatia in a penalty shootout in the round of 16.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Daichi Kamada scores the opening goal in Thursday’s game.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Takefusa Kubo is seen after scoring the second goal in Thursday’s game.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Goalkeeper Zion Suzuki claims the ball during the game against Bahrain.
-
