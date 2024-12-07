Fagiano Okayama Gain J1 Promotion for 1st Time Since its Foundation in 2004

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fagiano Okayama players celebrate their win over Vegalta Sendai on Saturday.

OKAYAMA — Fagiano Okayama got a goal in each half and defeated Vegalta Sendai 2-0 in the J1 promotion playoff on Saturday to earn a place in the J.League’s top J1 division for the first time in team history.

Rui Sueyoshi scored in the 20th minute and Haruka Motoyama added the second in the 61st at City Light Stadium as Fagiano prevailed in the playoff for the first time after coming up short two previous times.

Okayama, which was founded in 2004 and gradually worked its way into the J.League, finished fifth in J2 this season and beat fourth-place Montedio Yamagata to advance to the playoff final.

Vegalta ended in sixth place, but defeated third-place V-Varen Nagasaki in the semifinals. The top two J2 teams, Shimizu S-Pulse and Yokohama FC, earned automatic promotion to J1.