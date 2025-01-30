Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 Championship Kicks Off in Sapporo
14:13 JST, January 30, 2025
An international esports competition for the title of best player of online game “Apex Legends” began on Wednesday in Sapporo.
The total prize money for the tournament, the Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 Championship, is $2 million. The event, which is held by Electronic Art, a U.S. video game company, is being held in Asia for the first time.
The world’s top 40 teams, including four Japanese teams, will compete for the championship until Feb. 2. Apex Legends is believed to be played over 100 million people worldwide and more than 30,000 people from Japan and overseas will visit Sapporo to watch the event.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sumo Scene / Sumo’s New Year Tournament Starts with Potential Yokozuna Promotion Looming — Maybe Even 2
-
Only Remaining Yokozuna Terunofuji to Retire: Rose to Top from 2nd Lowest Division (UPDATE1)
-
Aoyama Gakuin’s Hakone Ekiden Title Defense Showcases its Depth of Talent; Komazawa 3rd Year Creates Drama in 7th Stage
-
Ichiro Thanks Wife, Mentor after Hall of Fame Vote; Calls Cooperstown Entry His ‘Greatest Recognition as Player’
-
Japan Sports Agency to Use AI to Strengthen Athletes; New Strategy Calls for Using It to Manage Form, Improve Condition
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- SoftBank to Build Next-Generation Industrial Park with AI-Based Data Center Utilizing Sharp’s Plant in Sakai, Osaka Pref.
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries