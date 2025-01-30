Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 Championship Kicks Off in Sapporo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Players are seen on stage at the “Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 Championship” in Sapporo on Wednesday.

An international esports competition for the title of best player of online game “Apex Legends” began on Wednesday in Sapporo.

The total prize money for the tournament, the Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 Championship, is $2 million. The event, which is held by Electronic Art, a U.S. video game company, is being held in Asia for the first time.

The world’s top 40 teams, including four Japanese teams, will compete for the championship until Feb. 2. Apex Legends is believed to be played over 100 million people worldwide and more than 30,000 people from Japan and overseas will visit Sapporo to watch the event.