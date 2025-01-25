Takagi Notches Record-Tying 34th World Cup Win
14:24 JST, January 25, 2025
CALGARY, Canada — Speed skater Miho Takagi added another milestone to her sterling career on Friday when she notched the 34th World Cup victory of her career, tying her for most-ever by a Japanese with greats Hiroyasu Shimizu and Nao Kodaira.
Takagi won the women’s 1,000 meters in 1 minute 13.10 seconds in Calgary, Canada, on the opening day of the third stop on this year’s World Cup circuit.
The 30-year-old Takagi picked up her first World Cup win at age 22 in December 2016, and now has four wins this season.
Takagi already holds the record for most-ever Olympic medals by a Japanese female athlete at either the Summer or Winter Olympics with seven overall, including the gold in the 1,000 in Beijing in 2022.
