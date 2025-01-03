Aoyama Gakuin’s Hakone Ekiden Title Defense Showcases its Depth of Talent; Komazawa 3rd Year Creates Drama in 7th Stage

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Aoyama Gakuin fourth year Akimu Nomura runs the downhill sixth leg of the 101st Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden on Friday.

Aoyama Gakuin University showcased its depth at the 101st Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden on Friday as it defended its title.

Eight of the university’s 10 runners finished fourth or higher in their sections, and three of them posted new section records. The defending champion finished the two-day, 217.1-kilometer race in 10 hours 41 minutes 19 seconds, breaking the race record it set last year by 6 seconds. It was the university’s eighth title overall. “This is the best,” coach Susumu Hara said.

Komazawa University, winner of the 99th race, gave Aoyama Gakuin something to worry about when it cut the defending champion’s lead to 1:40 at one point. The university finished second in 10:44:07, 2:48 behind Aoyama Gakuin.

Kokugakuin University, which sought a sweep of the three major collegiate ekiden titles after winning the Izumo invitational ekiden and All-Japan collegiate championship, finished third in 10:50:47. Waseda University was fourth, followed by Chuo University.

Aoyama Gakuin got off to a flying start on the second day, with fourth year Akimu Nomura posting a new record on the downhill sixth leg. Nomura became the first runner to break the 57-minute barrier, finishing the 20.8-kilometer section in 56:47. “It was really tough. I almost gave up,” Nomura said. “However, a spectator told me that I was on a pace for sub-57 minutes, and that drove me to run through the end.”

It seemed as if Aoyama Gakuin would cruise to its second victory in as many years, as its lead over second place Chuo and third place Komazawa widened to 2:02 and 4:08, respectively.

However, the atmosphere was changed by Komazawa third year Keita Sato, who had just recovered from a pubis injury.

Sato chased down Aoyama Gakuin during the seventh leg and overtook Chuo shortly after the 4 kilometer mark. Sato’s pace did not wane, and he posted a new record of 1:00:43 for the 21.3-kilometer section. The gap to Aoyama Gakuin was cut by 2:27 to just 1:40. “I was nervous because it was my first race in 10 months,” Sato said. “I ran with determination to build good momentum during my section.”

The comeback was short-lived, and Aoyama Gakuin gradually widened its lead over Komazawa to 2:21 after the eighth and ninth legs. Aoyama Gakuin first year Hikaru Ogawara continued to eke further ahead until the finish line.

Josai, Soka, Tokyo International, Toyo and Teikyo also claimed automatic entry to next year’s race after finishing in the top 10.