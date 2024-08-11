Yuka Suzuki Finishes 6th in Women’s Marathon at Paris Olympics; Akira Akasaki also 6th in Men’s Marathon

REUTERS

Japan’s Yuka Suzuki, left, runs in the lead group in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics Sunday.

Japan’s Yuka Suzuki finished sixth in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics on Sunday with a time of 2:24:02.

This was the fourth marathon for Suzuki, a native of Akita Prefecture, and her first at the Olympics.

Kunihiko Miura / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Akira Akasaki finished 6th in the men's marathon at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

In the men’s marathon held on Saturday, Japan’s Akira Akasaki, competing in his first Olympic Games, finished 6th with a time of 2:07:32.

This is the second consecutive time that a Japanese athlete has won a prize in the men’s marathon, following Suguru Osako, who also finished sixth in the Tokyo Games.