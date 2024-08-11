Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Yuka Suzuki Finishes 6th in Women’s Marathon at Paris Olympics; Akira Akasaki also 6th in Men’s Marathon

REUTERS
Japan’s Yuka Suzuki, left, runs in the lead group in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:29 JST, August 11, 2024

Japan’s Yuka Suzuki finished sixth in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics on Sunday with a time of 2:24:02.

This was the fourth marathon for Suzuki, a native of Akita Prefecture, and her first at the Olympics.

Kunihiko Miura / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Akira Akasaki finished 6th in the men’s marathon at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

***


In the men’s marathon held on Saturday, Japan’s Akira Akasaki, competing in his first Olympic Games, finished 6th with a time of 2:07:32.

This is the second consecutive time that a Japanese athlete has won a prize in the men’s marathon, following Suguru Osako, who also finished sixth in the Tokyo Games.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING